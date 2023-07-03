Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said air travel appeared to have “returned to normal” over the weekend following a brutal week that saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled.

Yet, with the surge in people taking the skies for the Fourth of July holiday still not over, Buttigieg warned of the possibility for more severe weather ahead, threatening more disruptions



A record number of Americans are traveling for the Fourth of July, with the Transportation Security Administration expecting to screen about 17.7 million passengers during the seven-day travel period around the holiday





Buttigieg said the FAA is taking steps to address the staffing concerns, with the agency planning to hire 1,500 new air controllers this year and an additional 1,800 next year





Severe weather, including thunderstorms, led to thousands of delayed or canceled flights last week, particularly around the East Coast; Airlines canceled nearly 8,000 flights according to FlightAware, with United alone cancelling nearly 3,000

“On Friday, according to TSA numbers from the screening checkpoints, we saw the most air passengers, not only since COVID, but we think ever, and we saw cancellations rates and delay rates below 3%, below 2% coming into today,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union. “We are watching more severe – potential for severe weather – that’s what touched off all of these problems about a week ago.”

More than 7,900 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States on Saturday, followed by more than 7,700 on Sunday, according to FlightAware. The flight-tracking website also recorded more than 900 flight cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. over the last two days.

United initially blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for the travel chaos.

The FAA, which is part of the Department of Transportation and is the agency responsible for overseeing the air traffic in the U.S., has struggled with air traffic controller staffing shortages.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Buttigieg on Sunday said the weather put “enormous pressure on the system.” He emphasized “air traffic control staffing issues account for less than 10% of the delay minutes in the system.”

“We have the most complex national airspace in the world, but there are things we can do to manage it more efficiently,” he said.

Congress is currently working to authorize another five years of funding for the FAA, with current funding set to expire at the end of September. The new bill could include provisions such as new requirements and standards for cabin air quality and temperature and money for infrastructure improvements.

There has been some debate over expanding long-distance flights at Reagan National Airport and changes to the retirement age for pilots.

Andrew Appelbaum, counsel for FlyersRights – an airline passenger non-profit organization – said he hopes flight delay compensation and a “strong minimum of seat size standards” will be addressed in the new bill.

“It's important that Congress gets this done correctly before September because the FAA reauthorization bill comes up only once every five years and there are many needed reforms in order to protect passengers,” he said.