COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, and for Thundercat Fireworks, this is normally their busiest time of the year.

Sherry Catlin works at Thundercat Fireworks in Cottage Grove and she said due to dry conditions, their sales have been way down.

“We had a good day yesterday, but it has been pretty quiet because people are waiting,” said Catlin.

On average, customers spend anywhere from $500 to $5,000 on a firework show and Catlin is hoping with the rain in the forecast, sales will increase.

“We get a lot of people from out of state, Illinois, Minnesota, a lot of different out-of-state people that come here every year,” said Catlin. “We get a lot of people that live around the lake here so they come in and everybody chips in and they have a big party.”

Sandy and Jeff Loomis usually celebrate the holiday at a family member’s house with a large fireworks show, but due to the dry conditions they decided to keep it simple this year.

“We are just going to do showers and sparklers, especially with the weather and lawns being so dry and were going to keep our garden hose on and everything like that,” said Sandy Loomis.

It is important to check the laws depending on where you live and check with your local municipality before buying and setting off any fireworks.