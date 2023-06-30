The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Colorado-based evangelical Christian web designer who refused to design websites for same-sex weddings, a major blow to gay rights nationwide.

The 6-3 ruling along the high court's ideological lines held that the First Amendment bars the state from forcing Lorie Smith to create a website with a message she disagrees with, despite a state law that bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and other factors.

"The First Amendment’s protections belong to all, not just to speakers whose motives the government finds worthy," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. "Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance."

Smith's supporters said that a ruling in her favor would ensure that artists could not be compelled to create work that is against their personal beliefs, but opponents said that it could open up a wide range of discrimination for businesses.

"As surely as Ms. Smith seeks to engage in protected First Amendment speech, Colorado seeks to compel speech Ms. Smith does not wish to provide," he wrote, charging that ruling in favor of Colorado would create an untenable situation for the web designer.

"If she wishes to speak, she must either speak as the State demands or face sanctions for expressing her own beliefs, sanctions that may include compulsory participation in 'remedial . . . training,' filing periodic compliance reports, and paying monetary fines," Gorsuch wrote. "That is an impermissible abridgement of the First Amendment’s right to speak freely."

The Supreme Court's three liberals, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

"Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class," Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.

"LGBT people have existed for all of human history. And as sure as they have existed, others have sought to deny their existence, and to exclude them from public life," she wrote. "Those who would subordinate LGBT people have often done so with the backing of law."

"Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people," she wrote.

