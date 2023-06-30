ORLANDO, Fla. — Bags are piling up at Orlando International Airport as the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend turns into a nightmare for some travelers.

What You Need To Know Some holiday travelers are facing luggage issues at Orlando International Airport



Delays and cancellations across several airlines have left many without their luggage



Airport employees say bag have been piling up for days at Terminal B

An estimated two million passengers are expected to make their way through MCO this travel period— but delays and cancellations across several airlines are leaving many without their luggage.

Nancy Stone is one of hundreds left searching for their luggage at the airport.

She was stranded in Newark for four days after traveling up north for a vacation with her kids. She says while flying up there was a breeze, coming back home to Orlando has been a nightmare.

“I stood 20 hours in line and then I spent two nights in the hotel at $200 a night," Stone says. "And then I had to pay for the taxis back and forth to the airport, and they didn't help me. They gave me two vouchers to eat and that was it. If I wanted another one, I had to stand in line again.”

Stone finally managed to make it back Friday morning after someone canceled their ticket, but what she found was a pile of bags. Airline workers say that most of those bags belong to United passengers who also got stuck in Newark.

“It was even worse up in Newark," Stone says. "It was bad everywhere, everywhere I went.”

Airport officials expect to see a 16% rise in passengers this holiday weekend compared to last year. Today more than 157,000 travelers are expected to arrive at and depart from MCO.

Stone says the airline never told her where her bag was, but, thanks to her Apple AirTag, she knew it had been sitting in baggage claim for days.

“It is here someplace,” Stone says, looking at her phone.

Finally, after four long days in the same clothes, she spotted her bag.

"It's over,” she says, with a sigh of relief.

Stone says that although she loves traveling, she thinks this will be her last time in a an airport for a while.

“I am going to take a beak, I really am," Stone says. "A lot can go wrong.”

According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, the airport isn't having any equipment issues when it comes handling luggages. The issues, GOAA says, are isolated to a few airlines."

Spectrum News reached out to all the major airlines about the issue and when it might be resolved — but we have not yet heard back.