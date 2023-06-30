CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thirteen years ago, Eastland Mall, a staple of east Charlotte, closed.

The mall opened in 1975 and closed on June 30, 2010.

Nancy Carter served on Charlotte City Council from 1999 to 2011, serving the east side of Charlotte.

She said when she started her first term the mall was already in question.

“People didn’t feel safe. There was no gunshot incidents, but they just didn’t feel safe, and it extended to the people who owned the property,” Carter said.

Carter said seeing it gradually shut down and lose its viability was heartbreaking.

"It was a gathering place. It had jobs for people. It had restaurants where we could meet. The skating rink was so much fun,” Carter said.

In 2012, the city purchased the property and began to work on plans to redevelop the site. A year later, the mall demolition started.

Several proposals were made for the site, including a movie theater, a themed shopping center and a Charlotte FC practice facility.

Councilwoman Marjorie Molina, who represents the east side currently, said since she was elected Eastland has been the primary topic of conversation she’s had. She’s also lived on the east side for 13 years.

“I think it’s heartbreaking to see that we’ve had so many different opportunities that haven’t panned out for one reason or another,” Molina said.

The city did break ground on 80 acres of Eastland Yards last year. The area will have residential and retail space and a park.

Carter is excited about this development.

“I want our grandbabies to come and play here,” Carter said.

The future of 29 more acres is uncertain.

“The reluctance of the community, I understand. I sympathize with,” Carter said.

Molina said there are two options under consideration: a sports, tech and entertainment venue or a multi-sport complex.

“We have to do our due diligence for both proposals, and as soon as we do that my hope is that we'll have an immediate community public meeting so you know what’s on the table,” Molina said.

Carter, who is now a supervisor of the Mecklenburg Soil and Water Conservation District, is hoping for a sustainable project for her beloved neighborhood.

“This is where the heartbeat of the east side is,” Carter said.

Aside from the community metings, the city also has an online survey for people to provide feedback.