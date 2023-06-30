TAMPA, Fla. — A wave of mixed reactions are mounting after the Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s plan to eliminate student debt.

It came as a 6-to-3 ruling among the court. That ruling squashed the President’s plan to eliminate $10,000 in federal debt forgiveness to those with incomes less than $125,000 or households earning less than $250,000. It’s a ruling that has sparked conversation among many living here in the Bay Area.

A mix of reactions with some expressing their thoughts online and in-person. We’ve seen some people in favor of the ruling and some not so happy.

Raymond Matos has a master’s degree in pharmaceutical nano technology. A degree that required him to take out student loans. The decision from the Supreme Court, he says, did not shock him.

“That would have reduced the amount that people have to pay on that,” he said. “Having a third of your debt eliminated, it wouldn’t have eliminated everything, but it would’ve made the problem feel a lot more solvable and manageable.”

One issue Matos brings up is the demand for certain jobs. There may be those employers who are hiring, but actually getting hired can be difficult. A struggle Matos has witnessed first-hand.

“I have a stem degree and I spent an entire year trying to find a job and couldn’t get anywhere,” he said. “So much so that I decided to get into real estate and go the self-employment route. Which, inevitably, I think I’m going to wind up doing. Working for myself because having to rely on others to support myself hasn’t turned out so well and I have these things to pay for.”

Matos’ point is something Sam Badger, a USF graduate student and adjunct professor, agrees on.

“A bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree is becoming increasingly expected,” said Badger. “Not just a nice thing to have as a professional.”

But Badger says he and Matos are remaining optimistic that both sides of the aisle can agree on a deal.

“I think as we get an electorate that is increasingly indebted by student debt, it’s going to become more and more of a political issue,” Badger said.

Now this plan was set to effect 43 million Americans, clearing the balances of about 20 million. 26 million borrowers had already applied to the program.