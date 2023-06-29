WAUKESHA, Wis. — Getting to work with animals every day might seem like a job that sells itself.

While it is a popular line of work, Waukesha-based Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) has multiple open positions.

What You Need To Know HAWS is looking to hire for a variety of positions



Vet techs and trainers are in-demand



Passion for helping animals is a needed skill

Nichole Janny works as the Business Coordinator for HAWS, helping the organization recruit and hire talent. Janny said HAWS needs people to work in a variety of fields. They are seeking employees in specialized roles like vet techs and dog trainers. However, they also need people in roles that don't require past training, such as receptionists.

Janny said that no matter what your role is at HAWS, there is a strong emphasis on helping employees grow and learn new skills.

“We want people to do furthering education, if there is something that interests you we are all about making you do better for yourself and for the organization," said Janny. "We spend time with people going to different conferences, going to webinars, things that are going to help people grow but also our community at large,"

Mya Beckett is a Behavior and Training Specialist at HAWS. On any given day you will find her training dogs on the grounds of HAWS spawling campus. Beckett said she appreciates the chance to improve the lives of both animals and humans.

“It is the best job I could ever dream of. I have been working with dogs for eight years but I was doing daycare stuff before this. To see them go from pulling on the leash to so well behaved is kind of awesome to see the progress," said Beckett.

To learn more about the jobs available with HAWS, visit their hiring website.