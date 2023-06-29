ALGOMA, Wis. — Amber Warren sees a long-term benefit to having cruise ships stop in Algoma this summer.

“Two years from now, I see it bringing people back,” she said. “When you travel, you always like to find that place that tugs on the heartstrings that we could go back and spend two weeks comfortably. I think people come back and visit.”

Warren owns Amber’s Attic in downtown Algoma with her mother, Jan Davies.

Viking Cruises is making eight stops in Algoma this summer as part of a Great Lakes cruise package.

Warren said the first two viking visits — plus another stop by a German cruise ship — have been positive for the community.

“I want people to fall in love with the city. Fall in love with the beach, fall in love with the people,” she said. “Once you do, you won’t leave.”

Rosemary Paladini of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce is part of the community-wide effort to welcome the ships and passengers.

“People are very excited, surprised, that our town of 3,500 people was able to secure the Viking Cruise ships,” she said the day the second ship arrived just offshore from Algoma.

Paladini said the attention of the stops may also attract people from surrounding areas and other parts of the state to Algoma.

“They’re hearing about it on the news. They’re hearing about it in the paper. They’re hearing the excitement,” she said. “That excitement draws people to think about Algoma. ‘I’ve not been there. I’ve not been there for a while.’ Or, ‘I’m going to go by there on my way to Door County and I’ve never done that before.’ It’s just not the ship or the passenger and the crew, it’s also just the exposure it brings to our city and highlights our city.”

Warren said she would like to see some of the visitors eventually come back. Or, at the very least, find something in the community that reminds them of their time in the small Kewaunee County community.

“We don’t have many souvenirs, but I would hope maybe they’d find a piece of jewelry that they say, ‘I got this at Amber’s Attic in Algoma,’ and look at it for years to come,” she said. “That’s what we do. We buy souvenirs that mean a lot to us and then we’re able to remember the experience.”