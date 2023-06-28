CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s been years in the making, but the new Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

The city has planned a week of events for the grand opening that spans from June 28 to July 4.

Coachman Park, and the new addition of a shaded music venue called "The Sound," mark the city’s largest project in both size and cost. "The Sound" will seat 4,000 people, but another 5,000 removable seats can be added on the lawn for bigger concerts.

Parking in downtown Clearwater is limited, so the city is working on some additional options that include using county lots in the evenings and weekends, and utilizing private parking.

“We normally have about 2,000 parking spaces and we’ve worked with the county to have use of their lots after 6 p.m. weekdays and weekends,” said Joelle Castelli, a spokesperson for the city of Clearwater. “Then we’re asking some of the private property owners to have their lots available.”

The city of Clearwater is celebrating the opening of Coachman Park with a weeklong grand opening celebration of events, concerts and the return of "Clearwater Celebrates America" Independence Day fireworks over Clearwater Harbor. (myclearwater.com/visit-coachman-park)

Castelli recommends for people who drive to the concerts plan their parking options ahead. The city has posted an interactive map of all the options available.

If you wish to bike to the area, several bicycle racks are available at the park.

Clearwater’s free Jolley Trolley will also make multiple stops through downtown Clearwater.

Another unique option for transportation for this week’s events includes the Clearwater Ferry. The ferry is operating on an extended schedule for the next week that aligns with Coachman Park’s events. You can get to the park via ferry from downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, or Dunedin.