On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in South Carolina to announce $2.26 billion in grants for 162 infrastructure projects in each of the 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The projects include rebuilding bridges and developing new ones, renovating train stations and implementing new bus systems, and fixing roads and overhauling highways to reconnect communities divided by their initial construction

The projects were selected through an application process that allowed local communities to pitch the federal government on where dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed last year should be spent.

“Wherever you live, chances are in some way or another we have supported or soon will support work that's going to make your community safer, cleaner, fairer,” Buttigeig said on a call briefing reporters ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.

In South Carolina on Wednesday, Buttigeig will announce a $23 million grant to build a pedestrian bridge over highways and railroad tracks, as well as a transit hub that will include a public transit stop, public parking and chargers for electric bicycles and cars.

“This is a project that is connecting residential neighborhoods and [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] campuses to a downtown business district where there's enormous opportunity,” Buttigeig said. “It's going to improve safety. It's going to broaden access to affordable public transit. It's going to make it easier to access homes, schools, businesses, opportunities, and we believe it will lead to new business and industry as well as tourism flourishing in the area.”

Ultimately, applicants asked for $15 billion and projects had to be narrowed down to the $2.26 billion available during the latest round of funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, program, Buttigeig said. New rounds of funding will be made available to applicants soon, he added.

“With as much as we have accomplished we are still in many ways at the outset of this effort in this infrastructure decade,” the transportation secretary said.

Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans who now serves as President Joe Biden’s senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator, said on the call that more than $200 million of the funding will go to Tribal communities in an effort to equitably distribute resources to the oft-forgotten Native American reservations.

“The Biden-Harris administration believes the promise of a nation is that every American has an equal chance to get ahead,” Landrieu said. “This program is a great step towards delivering the transportation systems that communities need to stay safe and tap into opportunities to build generational wealth.”

A central aspect considered by the Biden administration as they evaluated applications was environmental sustainability, as required by the infrastructure law, Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Christopher Coes said.

Regardless of the law, however, Coes said officials were seeing an increased demand from local governments to tackle dilemmas facing their communities impacted by climate change and other environmental factors.

“We are seeing, increasingly, local governments, state [Departments of Transportation] who are really dealing with the challenges of ‘well, there's rising sea levels’ or how to protect ports and ships,” Coes said. “Many communities are trying to get ahead of the impacts of climate and making sure that their infrastructure weathers, ensuring that everyday citizens have access to health care, to make sure that our supply chains are more resilient.”

Coes estimated 30% of applicants could start construction within the next nine months to a year and another 30% who needed roughly 18 months to get started.