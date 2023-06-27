CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The post-pandemic real estate cool down is still in full effect in North Carolina. And in many ways the market across the nation is slower now than it was even before the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Home sales across North Carolina declined 22% this spring



There are 40% fewer homes for sale nationwide compared to the pre-pandemic market



The president of Canopy Realtor Associations says interest rates need to drop back down to 5% for an extended period before the market returns to pre-pandemic activity

According to North Carolina Realtors Association, sales across the Tar Heel State declined 22% this spring compared to last year.

Tiffany Johannes, president of Canopy Realtor Association, says high interest rates and low inventory are still playing a role in the slow down.

“As we are looking at the interest rates above 7 right now, we see less buyers in the market and we see less sellers willing to put their house on the market since they have such great interest rates,” she said referring to the historically low interest rates buyers locked in during the pandemic.

And it’s not just a trend for North Carolina — there are nearly 40% fewer homes for sale nationwide than there were before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Johannes says it may be a while before the market bounces back to pre-pandemic activity, citing leading economists.

“We really need to see 5% interest rates for a 12-month period before we see inventory get back to a normal pace that we had seen pre-pandemic,” she said. “So, that and without as many baby boomers selling like we thought they would be selling. Those are the two pieces that we've seen.”

The Charlotte region, where Johannes is based, is seeing some progress in the inventory category so far this year. The latest data from Canopy Realtor Association shows a 5% increase in new listings from April to May but still a 25% drop compared to last year.

Johannes says slow progress is still a step in the right direction.

“One thing that won’t get us out of this decline but will help us is new home starts for new construction went up by 20% as this week’s reports came out,” she said.

She said that’s a great start but resales are also needed to see the sales volume increase to the way it was before 2020.

With the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to halt interest rate hikes, Johannes says buyers may start to creep their way back into the market. But, she said there’s still a possibility that the fed will raise rates again before the end of the year. She says 2024 looks more hopeful.