The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a broad legal theory that could have given state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court's justices ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law, rejecting a legal theory that could have transformed elections for Congress and president.

The court declined to invoke for the first time the “independent state legislature” theory, which would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked by their state courts when dealing with federal elections.

"The Elections Clause does not vest exclusive and independent authority in state legislatures to set the rules regarding federal elections," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in Moore v. Harper, also noting that the provision "does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review."

Roberts was joined by conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, and the high court's three liberals, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Breakdown of Justices in 6-3 Moore v. Harper US Supreme Court decision:



Six: Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan, Kavanaugh, Barrett and Jackson



Three: Gorsuch, Thomas, Alito

The high court did, though, suggest there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and president.

The practical effect of the decision is minimal in that the North Carolina Supreme Court, under a new Republican majority, already has undone its redistricting ruling.

Another redistricting case from Ohio is pending, if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year’s elections.

This is a developing story. Check back later for future updates.