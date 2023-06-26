The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Louisiana's congressional map to be redrawn ahead of the 2024 elections to add a second majority-Black congressional district.

The high court lifted its hold on a case which charged that the state's congressional map disenfranchised Black voters. The ruling came in an unsigned order issued Monday morning, with no noted dissents.

Plaintiffs challenged the map, which passed the Republican-controlled state legislature last year despite the Democratic governor's veto. Lower courts ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted.

The decision comes weeks after the high court issued a similar ruling in Alabama, which found that the state's congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act, ordering lawmakers to create a second district with a large Black population. The Louisiana ruling was on hold pending the result of the Alabama case.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. About a third of Louisiana's residents are Black. More than one in four Alabamians are Black.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections.