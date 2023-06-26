AUSTIN, Texas — For almost 20 years, Renee Lopez has been getting by with a little help from her friend and personal care attendant, Maria Medina.

“She’s so important, keeps you alive,” Lopez said. “And allows you to be living in the community and your own home.”

For the Austinite who was born with a bone and joint disorder, and hundreds of thousands of other Texans, freedom comes at a cost, and even with a 30% raise for workers who provide in-home care this legislation session, she says an hourly wage of $10.60 isn’t nearly enough.

“They don’t get a comparable wage, a sustainable wage. Why should they do this type of work?” Lopez said. “Even if they love what they do, they still have to pay bills.”

Medina has had her own battles with breast cancer and diabetes. The caregiver feels deeply connected to her clients but says she understands why the state reports more than 5,000 caregiver vacancies in a position with great need.

“It’s not a livable wage at all. I need to take on another client and drive across Austin and come back to get her ready,” Medina said. “It’s really hard.”

State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, has been at the forefront of this battle to raise hourly wages to at least $15 and says waiting two more years is too long.

“We have the money to do something now. This is the one of the ways we could have invested more in the lives of thousands and thousands of Texans,” Howard said. “We have to do a better job of supporting them because they’re doing a great job supporting us.”

For people with a disability or the elderly, these communities could soon face tough decisions if caregivers decide to turn to more lucrative opportunities.

“Caregiver attendants are aging out, and there’s not a new crop of attendants coming into this work,” Lopez said. “That’s another part of the problem. We need a workforce, but there isn’t the pay to bring them on.”