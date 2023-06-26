CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The future of a once-prominent landmark is starting to take shape.

Demolition of the Crystal River Mall has officially begun with plans in store. The 39-acre property has been sitting vacant for some time. It’s currently owned by a development agency who has major plans for the site.

About 300 apartment complexes are expected to be built on the property as well as a town center with shops and restaurants. A total of 80 townhomes are also expected, bringing some much-needed affordable housing to the area.

“As soon as something is available for rent, it’s scooped up within a matter of days," said Ken Frink, City Manager of the City of Crystal River. "It’s desperately needed around here. We’re a huge tourism community, we’ve got a large number of workers who support that industry that can’t live here because there’s no place to live. It’s exciting that they’ll be able to live, work and play close to home.”

Interior demolition of the mall has gotten underway with crews pulling out any hazardous materials.

With these big plans on the horizon, a few of the mall’s neighbors are sharing their thoughts.

“This is a really nice destination to kick back and relax," Karen Anderson said.

For the last 33 years, Anderson has called Crystal River home. The Rhode Island native was drawn to the area due to its unique, small town charm. It’s also where she has her business- Franklin Anderson Gallery.

“From humble beginnings and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, we’ve been a destination business here in downtown Crystal River," she said.

Proudly showcasing the workings of local artists, Anderson has witnessed a lot here in the small town.

“We were designated as a Main Street City so that’s really helped out a lot," said Anderson. "We have a lot more events than we used to have here which all benefits the downtown merchants. They do First Fridays, there’s been a lot of growth and most of it has been really good.”

And speaking of growth, just a short drive from her shop will be a new development at the Crystal River Mall. With plans for more shops as well as housing.

“Whoever decides to move here will identify with this kind of a lifestyle," says Anderson. "Hopefully the people that come here will respect nature and enjoy what we have here.”

A welcome site, she says, that may even inspire future business owners to call the small town ‘home.’ Just like it did for her.

“Tourism is a big deal here so I think a lot of young people, if they are ambitious enough, will find a way to make a living by moving to an area that we have that’s growing," she said.

A spokesperson with the city says exterior demolition of the mall will become noticeable in the next couple of weeks. They say this project will take at least two years to complete.