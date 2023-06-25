BELOIT, Wis. — Representatives with a Rock County family-focused home health center said they are in search of some talented support staff as they grow their six-month-old facility.

Outreach Coordinator Tommy Johnson said the work he does fills his cup every day, as he helps clients live their best lives.

“I feel like my heart is warm by helping them just because I know that they’re happy to see me be here and they know that when I’m here, that they are going to be taken care of,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, the King-Johnson Adult Family Home doesn’t just feel like a home — it is one. It’s where he grew up with his mom, Tammie.

“I wanted to be able to create a space that was safe for people and decided to convert our single-family home into a facility for three to four folks,” owner Tammie King-Johnson said.

Individuals are offered 24-hour wraparound caregiver support in an intimate setting.

“Like ours, you know, not everybody needs to be or wants to be in a large facility,” King-Johnson said.

A leader for decades in Rock County homeless prevention, King-Johnson said the phone calls and emails for placements are unending.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from managed care organizations to open an additional facility that would be non-ambulatory, one where we could take people that have accessibility issues,” King-Johnson said.

It’s why the duo is looking to open an additional Beloit site later this year. To do so, they need 10 caregivers of various experience levels.

“I have hired people that have no experience and we’ve paid for them to get training so that they have all of the required state training to be able to do this work. But we also have tried to be very competitive and pay a higher rate than some of the big box facilities in the community,” King-Johnson said.

The role also offers flexibility. Johnson, a proud father of two, said the job offers a work/life balance so he can care for his son, Cairo, who has disabilities.

“It gives me time and structure to be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle also while working and getting a decent wage,” he said.

Meanwhile, King-Johnson said that her goal has been to keep her caregivers taken care of as much as possible.

“We want to make sure that none of them get burnt out. We don’t want to lose them at all. And so we try really hard in our scheduling, to make sure that we’re giving people sufficient time off to be able to spend with their family,” she said.

