RACINE, Wis. — The Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center is a busy place on a Monday afternoon as people from across Racine County board busses to different parts of the area.

Johnny Mitchell is one of the people who makes it all run smoothly. Mitchell is a bus operator for RYDE Racine, and has been working for the transit service for sixteen years. For Mitchell, it’s about keeping riders safe, but also a chance to meet his fellow Racine residents.

“You get to meet some very interesting people, some new people. I really enjoy that,” he said. “Getting to talk to them, know them, it is really nice.”

RYDE Racine is looking to find more bus operators with Mitchell’s level of enthusiasm to join their team. Willie McDonald is RYDE Racine’s General Manager. He said that having a full staff ensures bus routes run reliably.

McDonald said new applicants don’t necessarily need prior bus or truck driving experience. RYDE Racine is able to provide the training. However, a willingness to interact with the public is key to the job.

“We are a customer service provider,” McDonald said. “We teach customer service but we would like you to come in with those skills.”

New drivers at RYDE Racine come in working part time. Through attrition, drivers are able to become full time after more senior drivers retire or leave to pursue new opportunities.

To learn more about the jobs available with RYDE Racine, visit the RYDE Racine page on the City of Racine website. It has information on how to apply for open positions.