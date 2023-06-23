CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls business owners are invited to apply for grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for the expansion of new or existing businesses, the city announced in a release.

Offered through the Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls, and funded with the American Rescue Plan Act, the grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to businesses that qualify, the city said.

What You Need To Know Cuyahoga Falls business owners can apply for grants for expansion of new or existing businesses



The grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to businesses that qualify



To gather feedback on the State Road business district streetscape, the city is hosting a popup party



The free event is Sunday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1641 State Rd. in the former Ponderosa parking lot

Applications are accepted each quarter, with the next round of applications accepted through Sept. 30, the city said.

The grants offer gap financing up to 30% of the project’s total costs, the city said. Payments are deferred for one year, followed by a 10-year term with a current interest rate of 3%.

To learn more about the grant program or to request an application, send an email or call 330-971-8137.

Since the city opened Front Street to vehicles after decades as a walking mall, many businesses have opened there. The city is currently establishing a Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area in its growing riverfront business district.

On the west side of the city, the expanding business district at Portage Crossing on State Road features both chain stores and mom-and-pop businesses.

To gather resident feedback on the South State Road streetscape, the city is hosting a popup party Sunday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the former Ponderosa parking lot, 1641 State Rd.

The free event will feature:

Family-friendly entertainment

Inflatables

Mobile recreation with snow cones, crafts, face painting and games

Food samples from South State District businesses

For more information, contact the Cuyahoga Falls Community Development Department at 330-971-8135, or fill out an online contact form.