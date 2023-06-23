DAYTON, Ohio — Vacant and underutilized spaces in downtown Dayton are finding new life thanks to the city’s First Floor Fund.

Seven million dollars from Dayton’s Federal COVID relief dollars are being spent to help small businesses get off the ground and into new spaces.

The loans are helping business like Bourbon Barbers.

With a steady hand for making drinks and for cutting hair, Yohanne Spears is watching his dream business come to life.

“It’s going to be an upscale grooming lounge. We’re trying to bring something different to Dayton, where people don’t have to travel,” Spears said.

A lot of work went into it and there’s still plenty of finishing touches to do.

However, Spears knows the drill. He started cutting his own hair and by 16, he was a barber.

“It kind of started from me cutting some high school friends and then it was just like a hobby to me, so I really enjoyed it,” he said.

For years, Spears worked in real estate, management and manufacturing, but now it’s all about Bourbon Barbers for him and his wife as they raise their four children.

“We want to give a different atmosphere for the people in Dayton,” he said.

The shop will sell top shelf liquor to customers and offer an upstairs area to relax with massage chairs, a TV, and fireplace.

Bourbon Barbers received $250,000 in loans from the First Floor Fund and 20% is forgiven.

“For a start-up, you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Spears said.

While plans are coming along inside, outside Spears also has a vision.

One side will be a cigar patio and a place to eat on the other side.

“It’ll be for Bourbon Barbers, but it’ll also be for the community to give them a welcoming environment where they can come in and have a variety of different local foods,” he said.

As Spears continues to countdown to opening day in July, he encourages anyone with a dream to go for it.

“Just go out and do it and don’t look back,” he said.

He won’t be looking back as he shapes a new future for his family.

“We want to make this barbershop the best barber shop in Dayton and you know, two or three years from now we might open another Bourbon Barbers, so this is just the beginning,” Spears said.

The grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of July 10th or 17th.