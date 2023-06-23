COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it aims to strengthen animal-raising claims in meat labeling. It also approved the sale of lab-grown meat.

“Consumers should be able to trust that the label claims they see on products bearing the USDA mark of inspection are truthful and accurate,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

The federal government will create industry guidelines to recommend that companies strengthen the documentation they submit to substantiate animal-raising claims. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service plans to encourage third-party certification to verify claims.

"What has happened is USDA has received a number of petitions from consumers, from industry groups, from all over the spectrum, saying, 'Hey, these are not well proven claims.' Somebody could be claiming, let's say, that the beef is grass-fed or grass-raised, but who's verifying that? USDA doesn't currently verify all of those claims on an individual basis the way they do with, say, organic, as an example," Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

"THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED! We are APPROVED TO SELL our cell-cultivated chicken in the US," a recent tweet from Upside Foods said.

"Yeah, big news this week really was that USDA has approved for production and sale two chicken products out of California that are really the first lab-grown, cell-cultured meat to come to the marketplace," Vance said.

Although approved, the products are not on store shelves as of the time of this article's publication.

According to Vance, cells of of animal-derived protein, "are being propagated in a laboratory and grown and multiplied into a product that can be loosely called meat."

"Now, without controversy, you know, the meat industry says, 'Hey. It didn't come from an animal. It is clearly not meat.' The proponents of this would counter and say, 'Well, you know what, biologically it is. It's the DNA, the cells, the genes or whatever of meat. We're just growing it in a lab instead of on the hook for or on the feather,'" Vance said.

GOOD Meat also said it was approved by the USDA to sell its lab-grown meat.

"This final approval means that #GOODMeat is declared safe to eat and produce in the United States, marking a groundbreaking moment for cultivated meat," a tweet from the company said.