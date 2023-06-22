CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Karol Hotel’s Spring Into Summer Wedding Showcase was full of couples planning their own big days. Among them were Jenna Tarifa and DJ Bryant of Sarasota.

“We love the outdoors, so both our ceremony and our reception is going to be outside and then we’re also doing our colors kind of like the black and white,” said Tarifa.

Tarifa and Bryant met with vendors for everything, from wedding cakes to entertainment. They set a date for October 2024, but this event has been a long time coming.

“We actually met in middle school, believe it or not, but we didn’t start, like, liking each other, I guess, until our senior year of high school,” said Tarifa.

After eight years of long distance, Bryant proposed in Paris, France in December.

“We took the first five months after we got engaged, we said, ‘Let’s not talk about the wedding. Let’s just enjoy this season for ourselves,’” said Bryant.

But now, planning is in full swing.

“We do have a budget that we’re going to stay within, but if we can sacrifice something else in lieu of that, I would definitely consider doing a really cool feature that people will remember,” said Tarifa. “It’s about the experience and we want our guests to have a super cool experience. So, we would totally consider that and maybe sacrifice and not do as many flowers or save money there.”

According to Zola’s latest First Look Report, Florida’s average wedding cost was just more than $28,000. A survey from The Knot of couples who got married last year found one in two newlyweds said the economy impacted their wedding cost, and 39% said inflation came up during planning discussions. Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation was up four percent last month from May of 2022.

“Keeping the cost down is always a goal,” said Shawna Ash, the Karol’s catering sales manager.

Ash said they’re seeing more couples plan smaller weddings post-COVID. That’s just one detail that can save money.

“Definitely getting a seasoned planner — that is key. So, someone who knows what they’re doing, has done weddings before and can take your budget and work within it,” said Ash.

She said looking at dates that don’t fall on a Friday or Saturday can also cut down on costs.

Tarifa and Bryant said they got one of the biggest costs taken care of recently with locking down a venue.

“So, now I’m just trying to figure out accounting, like $8,000 to $12,000 of flowers. So, that’s definitely a thing. I don’t know how that happens,” said Bryant.

But they said they’re more focused on the different features they can bring to their big day.

“It’s awesome to have a history, like a past, with us being younger, too. So, it’s really special, and I’m super excited to marry him,” said Tarifa.

