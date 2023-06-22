CLEVELAND — Abby Aloni and her husband Shimi have owned and operated Blum’s Party Goods for the last five years.

What You Need To Know The Aloni's have operated Blum's Party Goods for the past 5 years



Times got tough for the small business during the pandemic, but they've reached out to the public via social media



Both say nothing beats the in person shopping experience

“When you spend a day alone in your store waiting for people to come and they don’t come, it’s a rough feeling," Abby Aloni said.

While most Americans got used to online shopping during the pandemic, most local vendors took a hit.

“We don’t want to make a living that way by just putting something in a box and hooping someone comes to our site," Abby Aloni said. "Everybody that comes here, when they leave they say, 'Oh I’ll be back. I didn’t realize you had all this stuff.'"

Recently, in an attempt to stand out from the crowd and lure customers back, Aloni turned to social media.

Aloni got 1600 views for sharing advice from her catering days and had dozens of patrons show up for a recently introduced Sip and Shop social event.

“We need to get a few more people involved and more people involved and the word out, but it did happen and it was the beginning,” Abby said.

The Alonis know with a downturn in the economy, supplier price hikes and shortages of necessities like helium to fill balloons, challenges still lie ahead.

But they believe the small businesses who offer a personal experience and creativity in sale methods will triumph in the long run.

“It helps people to help with their happy occasions, whatever they’re celebrating,” Shimi Aloni said.

Abby Aloni said they really appreciate the business and want to make sure their customers are happy.

“You’ll feel good if you get out of the house, and you support someone else,” she said.