CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several organizations are hosting a rally Thursday opposing to proposed electric rate increases for Duke Energy Carolinas residential customers.

What You Need To Know Duke Energy Carolinas is proposing a 17.9% rate increase to residential customers by 2026, if the North Carolina Utilities Commission approves the change

Several organizations are hosting a rally Thursday to oppose the increase ahead of a public hearing

Duke Energy customer Ron Ross said the service doesn’t warrant the price change and that he is worried about neighbors being able to afford it

According to Duke Energy Carolinas, the increase would help to improve realiability while enhancing customer service and transitioning to clean energy

CleanAire NC, Sunrise Movement Charlotte, NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch, Charlotte Mecklenburg Climate Leaders, Climate Reality Project Charlotte Chapter, SolNation, R.I.C.S. Market Foundation, 350 Charlotte and Thrive NC are behind the event.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves areas including Charlotte, Hickory, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. The utility is proposing increasing rates by 17.9% for residential costumers in a three-year period. If approved, a customer using 1,000 kWh per month would pay nearly $20 more every month by 2026, according to Duke Energy.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission will decide whether to approve the increase.

Ron Ross plans to attend the rally. He’s a volunteer with CleanAireNC, serving as an air keeper to reduce exposure to pollution in his community.

“This is something we’ve done in the Beatties Ford Road corridor. We’ve installed air quality monitors,” Ross said.

Ross is a Duke Energy customer and is opposed to the hike.

“There are a lot of outages. There needs to be improvements with the grid infrastructure,” Ross said.

In his perspective, the current service is not adequate to grant an increase.

“What are we paying for? Why is it continuing to go up? You are saying you are making some changes but they are slow to happen,” Ross said.

Duke Energy spokesperson Bill Norton said the rate increase would pay for past and future investments to increase reliability while enhancing customer service and transitioning to clean energy.

“The Utilities Commission ultimately decides whether they agree or not. That’s ultimately their decision, but about 75% of this rate request is related to grid improvements. We know more extreme weather is happening. We want to make sure the grid can bounce back,” Norton said.

If the changes are approved, residential customers would have a 10.5% rate increase in 2024. In 2025, they would experience a 3.8% increase and in 2026 a 3.6% increase.

Ross worries his neighbors on a fixed income may not be able to afford the changes. He added some of them have high electric bills already because they don’t live in energy-efficient homes.

“If I have to utilize other resources or obtain another job to make ends meet, that’s what I would do, but there are people who don’t have that option,” Ross said.

He wondered if the federal government could provide funds for clean energy that would lessen the need for a rate increase.

Norton said Duke Energy is actively pursuing federal funding to offset costs and save customers money. In addition, Norton added the utility company is proposing a program to lower the bills of neighbors in need.

The rally in Charlotte will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the rear lawn of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse or in front of the courthouse, if it rains. At 7 p.m., there will be a North Carolina Utilities Commission public hearing where residents can share their thoughts.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission will make the final decision on the rate increase proposal later this year.