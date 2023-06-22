OCALA, Fla. — Impacts from severe weather in Marion County are forcing some employees out of work, like those at the Ocala Drive-In, which was completely flooded and has been shut down until further notice.

Employee Lynzie Clinch-Miskura said she was absolutely heartbroken by the damage, saying she had never seen the place flooded as it was this week. She says working at the drive-in wasn’t just a job to her, it was her second family, and now she’s asking the community to help this Ocala staple.

"I was just shocked, I was just dumbfounded, numb," Clinch-Miskura said. "Never in a million years would I think this would happen, especially in just one day."

She said working at the Ocala Drive-In was more than just a job.

"This is our home — this is our second home," she said.

That’s why she’s stayed with the Ocala drive-in for three years. But now Clinch-Miskura says she wants to pay it forward to the family that’s supported her these past few years.

"I don’t know how we’re gonna get anything fixed," she said. "I don’t know how we’re gonna come back from this — we’re gonna need a lot of help."

Clinch-Miskura and her mom started a GoFundMe page where she hopes people will give back to the Ocala staple.

"If anything happens here, to this 80-year-old place, that would devastate so many people," said Clinch-Miskura. "What would we do?"

As the owner of the Ocala Drive-In pumps out water, time will tell when it will be back open for business. As for Clinch-Miskura, it’s not her job she’s worried about, but her second family.

"He doesn’t deserve this ... he’s a good guy," she said.

