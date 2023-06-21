AUSTIN, Texas — As mandated, Texas’ electric vehicle charging stations must include both standards of Tesla and the Combined Charging System (CCS) to qualify for a state program to electrify highways using federal money, Reuters reported.

The White House, last week, made EV charging stations with NACS plugs eligible for federal grants worth billions, but a CCS charging connector also has to be included.

The Austin, Texas, company secured backing from the electric pickup truck maker Rivian and support from charger maker BTC Power for its North American Charging Standard (NACS).

According to the Texas Department of Transportation in an email to Reuters, “The decision by Ford, GM and now Rivian to adopt NACS changed requirements for Phase 1. Each Direct Current Fast Charge port will be required to have 1 CCS connector and 1 NACS connector.”

Texas has evaded the Biden administration’s efforts to adopt CCS as the national primary charging standard since GM and Ford’s latest announcement of adding Tesla charging technology, said Reuters. It’s the first state that will mandate the technology, which would raise CEO Elon Musk’s stock in the EV industry.

According to Reuters, Lew Cox, the director of business development at MD7, said with Texas taking lead in a move to include NACS, other states might feel pressured to follow. And this could make NACS the national charging standard.

Reuters said top U.S. charger companies such as ChargePoint and EVgo showed interest in adding NACS connectors to their public charging stations as well. It helps that many have looked at Tesla’s charging standard as more user-friendly and convenient.

Tesla said in the U.S. it has around 2,000 Supercharger locations and over 21,000 Supercharger stalls, making up about 60% of the fast-charging plugs in operation.