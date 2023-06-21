EFLAND, N.C. — Agricultural robots are changing the way farmers harvest crops, including at Sankofa Farms in the Efland area of Orange County.

The farm's founder and owner, Kamal Bell, said his goal is to create sustainable food sources for rural and urban communities.

Now, he’s using a gitaplus cargo-carrying robot to increase the efficiency of his farm.

"To carry items around the farm," Bell said.

He's only been using the robot for a few months now to harvest produce. However, the technology is helping to bridge a gap.

“Right now this carrying robot helps with harvesting, but I think in the future, we’ll have machines that you'll literally be able to pack them more efficiently and then transfer them directly into your cooling space," Bell said.

A June 2022 report from Marketing Research Consultants predicts that the global agricultural robot market size will grow to $24 billion by 2030.

In 2022, the value was more than $7 billion.