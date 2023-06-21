RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberation Station, North Carolina's first Black-owned children's bookstore, is now open in downtown Raleigh.

Victoria Scott-Miller, along with her family, founded the store after their own experiences trying to find books featuring Black and brown characters in big box bookstores.

What You Need To Know Liberation Station is located at 208 Fayetteville St. in Raleigh



The store features books with Black and brown characters



There are only two other Black-owned kids bookstores in the country, in Missouri and Georgia

“It’s also a declaration to the child that comes in to say that you are just enough as you are, and we welcome you, we support you, we uplift you," Scott-Miller said.

The store features a wall of currently banned books from across the country, as well an "anchor station" that pairs one adult book with one for children. Scott-Miller hopes it will serve as a way for children and their parents to have conversations.

"I don't necessarily know what is next, but the dream is that this space becomes so impactful that we won't need a space like this, that it will just exist. It will be in the fabric of who we are. It would be in the fabric of how we accept people naturally as they are in history. And it is incredibly beautiful," Scott-Miller said.