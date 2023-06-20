A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.
District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled the trial to begin on Aug. 14, according to a court filing released Tuesday morning. Per the filing, the trial will be held at the U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, and all pre-trial motions must be filed by July 24.
Former President Trump faces 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified information, including 31 charges of willful retention of national defense information.
Trump pleaded not guilty last week to all charges in a federal courtroom in Miami. He has repeatedly blasted the case as politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing.
