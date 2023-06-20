MILWAUKEE — FOX News will host the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.

The debate is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 p.m. local time at Fiserv Forum. It will be broadcast on FOX News Channel. FOX Business Network will simulcast the debate in its entirety. It will also be streamed on FOXNews.com.

FOX News said Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the debate.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,” FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, said.

Baier and MacCallum previously co-anchored special programming for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and the 2018 midterms.

Baier is FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier.” MacCallum is an anchor and executive editor of “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”