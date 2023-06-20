LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Electric customers will see a steep cut in their power rates, effective July 1, the City Commission announced.

As of July 1, Leesburg Electric’s residential rate will be $137.94 for the first kilowatt hour, City Manager Al Minner said.

The announcement comes as temperatures in Florida soar for the summer, working air conditioners harder.

Leesburg Electric customers will pay $30 per 1,000 kilowatt hours for the Bulk Power Cost Adjustment, less than half the current rate of $70 per 1,000 kWh, the city announced.

Softening natural gas prices and cost-control measures by the Florida Municipal Power Agency contributed to the difference, city officials said.

“The electric industry remains in a volatile time right now, but significantly lowering the power cost adjustment makes our utility rates competitive,” Minner said.

The cost of wholesale power was overestimated at the start of the fiscal year, city officials said. Leesburg Electric estimated that the average cost of wholesale energy would be $129 per megawatt hour, but it is trending at about $82 per megawatt to finish the fiscal year, meaning an average cost for the fiscal year of $102 million per megawatt, officials said.