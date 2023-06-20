CLEVELAND — It’s not always easy being an immigrant and trying to make a living in America, let alone starting your own business, but one local woman who moved to the United States 10 years ago is doing just that.

What You Need To Know An immigrant business owner is getting ready for grand opening



Jasmyrah O'Hearn talked about the struggles to open her own store



O'Hearn also talked about setting example for her two girls

The road to Jasmyrah O'Hearn's passion has not been an easy one, having to leave friends and family in the Philippines behind with only memories left to keep her going.

"Of course I would like to thank my husband. Because of him, everything is possible," she said. "He makes sure that he is always there for me and he supports me for everything I love doing."

As tough as its been for O’Hearn, she knows she has all the support she needs from her husband, Kyle O'Hearn, who she met overseas and her two kids.

"So, I met Jasmyrah in Kuwait," he said. "I was a contractor over there. She was a contractor over there. We met over there and started dating. A while after that, we got married and had twins over there."

Jasmyrah even had a business with her family back in the Philippines, but she said she wanted a little more freedom. Her store is full of clothing from all over the world, including her own country.

"I travel a lot, everywhere in Asia, so this specific top here is from Asia, and I mentioned to you earlier I go to different places here locally in America," she said.

When it's all said and done, O’Hearn is hoping to set an example for her daughters.