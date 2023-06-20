Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is being charged by the Justice Department with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony gun charge, according to a court filing released Tuesday.

According to the filing, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to the charges of failing to pay taxes. He has agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement in connection with the charge of illegally posessing a firearm "by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."

It's not immediately clear when Hunter Biden, 53, is set to appear in court.

It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances. President Biden has faced numerous questions about his son's addiction and business dealings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.