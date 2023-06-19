GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A new high-rise development is coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The quiet and tucked-away neighborhood, known as the Grand Prairie suburb just west of Dallas, is going to be the prime location for this new attraction known as the Grand Prairie Gateway.

The Grand Prairie City Council is proposing the attraction to be a walkable community with stores, restaurants, parks and a convention hotel along Interstate 30 just off Belt Line Road.

The district will be Grand Prairie’s recognizable community, similar to Dallas’ Bishop Arts District or Fort Worth’s 7th Street. The area is meant to harmonize work, entertainment and lifestyle activities.

OmniPlan was commissioned by the city to create and bring the new build to life. Animations provided by Omniplan show in great detail apartments, parks, stores and even high-rise office spaces.

The first building is expected to break ground at the end of 2023.