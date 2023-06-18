Chris Murphy graduated from culinary school in 2005, worked in a number of restaurants and now serves as the new executive chef at The Chop House on Main in Jamestown.

"I've always had that creative bug that keeps me energized and it keeps me excited about what I do. And just that hustle and bustle of the energy in these environments, really does it for me," said Murphy.

What You Need To Know Restaurants across the state and country took a major hit during the COVID pandemic



There is a relatively new Nationwide Insurance survey out about restaurants



Fine dining restaurants, like in Jamestown, are looking forward to better times ahead and have already seen positive signs of growth

Murphy says fine dining restaurants, especially, took a hit during the pandemic.

While many were on the chopping block and forced to close, others made it through, with many recently taking part in a national survey gauging the state of the industry.

"And I'm just excited for people to be able to get back out and not be afraid to go out and enjoy some fine dining and local activities," said Murphy.

Restaurant owner Amber Carlson and her husband opened in December 2019, months before the onset of the pandemic.

"We started losing reservations, and banquets. And then March came and everybody was shut down for good, which was devastating," said Carlson.

The restaurant slowly re-opened in 2021 and spent the next several months adjusting to new COVID rules.

That was a topic in the survey that included evaluating the number of guests and whether restaurants are doing better than expected, the same as expected or worse than expected, with a high percentage saying they're bouncing back.

"I would say closer to the same, or better. Same as expected is probably right around where we're at right now," said Carlson.

She says they've seen a steady stream of people, and have gone back to being open six days a week, complete with a new summer menu that kept prices steady, after an increase on certain items during the pandemic.

Add that to inflation, also referenced in the survey as a concern, which has not only taken its toll on patrons, but for owners like Carlson and her operating costs.

"I'm still hopeful that people want to come in and do that fine dining experience and let us you know kind of wow them here," said Carlson.

Murphy is equally as hopeful they can turn up the heat on a successful summer season.

"Get some people in the doors and serve some great food," said Murphy.

The Carlson's are also expected to purchase the building next store and expand their banquet facility to accommodate larger receptions.

The survey also measured the impact COVID had on people who dine in as compared to those who order take out.