XENIA, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind recovery center is taking in its first class of students, in the hopes of not only helping dozens overcome substance use disorder, but also set them up for professional success.

A more than 200,000-square-foot housing and training facility, Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative, is the culmination of the efforts of its three founders, three Dayton-area business owners, inspired by their own recovery journeys to create opportunities for others to do the same.

Before the first cohort of students move into the former Greene County Career Center later this month, Emerge’s staff and founders offered tours to show off the facility’s amenities.

The place is immediately next to an outpatient treatment center, which is already in operation and under its roof, the building has a wellness center, classrooms for GED training or educational planning, rooms for counseling services, an HVAC and plumbing lab as well as a working café and call center.

Its newest addition is the Men’s Recovery wing, which will offer housing to up to 50 men this semester. Jeffrey Moore, who has decades of experience working with people in recovery and will serve as the housing manager, believes that housing will be a big part in making the recovery and re-entry process as easy as possible for students.

“For an individual who’s never had anything really call home, what a newfound blessing for anybody to be able to set up roots somewhere and feel comfortable in their environment and feel like people support them 24/7,” he said.

As chairman of the board and a former addict in long-time recovery himself, Doug Van Dyke believes the next most important aspect for people in recovery is opportunity. The job training opportunities at Emerge are meant to offer that, through skilled trades work in the labs, customer service training at the call center or culinary training at the café.

Van Dyke hopes the variety of vocational options will help students feel like they can take back some control of their future and find a sustainable job opportunity when they leave.

“If we change one life, there’s the ripple effect,” he said. “You know I’m an example of that, a ripple effect of what can happen.”

While the facility itself is new, Van Dyke as well as fellow founders Kip Morris and Chris Adams have made commitments at their businesses for years to hire second chance employees and believe any employer who closes that door is missing out on an amazing pool of potential talent.

They say they’re not the only examples. Tiffanie Williams, who works in the call center at Five Star Heating and Cooling, told her story to those coming through the open house.

“They didn’t see me for the mistake or as a tally of what I did, but as someone who was brave enough to come back,” she said.

She said finding employment at Five Star not only motivated her to sustain her sobriety, but it also helped her reunite with her daughter and find new meaning in her life.

“It was the first time I felt a bit of self-worth when someone complimented me on my work ethic,” she said.

The incoming men’s recovery cohort will be the first to go through the program, but over the next few years, Emerge plans to open a women’s recovery wing and another space for programming and housing for youth aging out of foster care.

Van Dyke said there’s a still a lot of growing left for the center, but he believes this first class will be a great start.

“It feels good to have the support, there’s a lot of people behind this thing and you know as we get open, I think it’s really going to start snowballing here,” he said.