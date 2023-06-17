WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wisconsin mom of three is the brainchild behind The Little Village Play Cafe. It’s a coffee shop and an indoor play space in Wauwatosa.

“I decided it was my mission to embrace families, especially young parents. In the last year, I’ve built this space, had a baby and now have three boys,” said Abi Gilman, owner of The Little Village Play Cafe.

Gilman said she knew how difficult it was to find a place where she could relax while her kids could have fun as well. She also knows the amount of work that goes into parenting.

“Being a parent is a lot of work and raising kids is a really big deal. I wanted to create a space where we all can be vulnerable and together and let kids be kids,” said Gilman.

Inside The Little Village Play Cafe you’ll find locally made products that include everything from jewelry to food.

“Specifically, supporting mom-owned brands. I think so often when we become mothers or parents we kind of lose some sense of our identity and supporting moms who have a dream, who have some big idea, is a mission. I am just so thankful for those who supported me along the way and want to do the same,” said Gilman.

Gilman said things changed when she had kids and after working in the corporate marketing world for a decade, life closed one door.

“In March of 2022 I lost my job, which was sad because I had spent my career climbing the corporate ladder, but once I had kids some of my priorities changed,” said Gilman.

However, she is now pursuing a new mission in life and that is creating a village for young parents, including Serena Metz.

“I love supporting local small businesses and he (Max) absolutely loves to play here. It is nice to have a spot as a mom where I can relax and have a glass of wine or a cup of coffee and he can play. It feels like an extension of our home,” said Mentz.

The Little Village Play Cafe also recently started educational classes that will run throughout the summer.