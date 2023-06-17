JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. – The hunt is on for hidden gems across five North Carolina counties as the 12th annual 301 Endless Yard Sale wraps up today.

The popular event features 100 miles of yard sales, stretching across Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston and Harnett counties. Hundreds of vendors and local businesses participate.

Natalie Morgan says she has taken part nearly every year, bringing items from her antique store, Morgan’s on Main, in both Benson and Dunn.

“The 301 Yard Sale days are typically, you know, two of our best days in the year, especially through the summer months,” Morgan said. “That's really one of the things that I love about this is kind of getting folks to our little small towns.”

The event draws in tens of thousands of people from all over the country, and some from as far as Canada.

Jennifer Konkol says she makes a day of it with her kid, exploring the route along U.S. 301.

“You just set a budget and this is how much money I've got to spend today. We're going to ride 301 till we run out of money,” Konkol said. “This is a great way to spend the day, right? You're riding around, looking at stuff — somebody else's trash might be my treasure.”

Em Konkol agreed, saying: “There's just some type of magic in finding something that was someone else's. And then you can bring a whole new life to it.”

Ashby Brame, the vice president of marketing and communications for Johnston County, said the event started in the county before blooming into the 100-mile sale it is today.

“Not only do we see a really great economic impact from a visitor standpoint, but we highlight 301 as a place to come back and visit year round, which is really great for those business owners,” Brame said.

Organizers team up with local emergency services and police departments to ensure everyone is safe and aware of the extra pedestrian traffic through the area.

The shopping goes along this route until 5 p.m. Saturday.