ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city selected 56 small businesses in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area to receive up to $10,000 from a microfund program for targeted improvements earlier this month.

What You Need To Know 56 businesses located in S. St. Pete were selected



Peas & Love Edible Gardening will get $5K grant



Owner plans to use the money to buy a pickup truck



Next application round will open in fall or winter

“I’m really looking forward to all of the business development and all of the networking,” said Desireé Sims, 40, owner of Peas & Love Edible Gardening Co. “I was extremely excited.”

Customers hire Sims to design, install and plant edible gardens at their homes. The third-generation St. Pete native said she has 17 years of gardening experience and opened her business two years ago.

“Edible gardening is just anytime that what you are gardening, what you are growing, the plants are plants that you can eat,” she said. “My entire family were green thumbs. So, that’s where I got my love of plants from.”

In order to build the gardens, Sims uses a minivan to transport her supplies, which often takes multiple trips. The small business owner plans to use her $5,000 grant to buy a pickup truck.

“So, that I can haul all of the soil and all of the materials, all of my tools, all in one,” she said. “Instead of having to make multiple trips or having things delivered from multiple suppliers, which requires more time and makes the cost go up for the client and me.”

Sims qualified for a $5,000 grant because she runs her business out of her St. Petersburg home.

All grant recipients must work with a business mentor and navigator to develop a spending plan and complete the program before receiving any money. The microfund program has more than $1.35 million, which will be distributed in four rounds.

When the program was announced last month, Mayor Ken Welch said it’s what “inclusive progress” looks like.

“Business owners can use funding from the South St. Petersburg CRA Microfund Program to make targeted improvements without providing any upfront capital,” said Welch. “Small businesses drive our economy. We believe this could be a game-changer for our South St. Petersburg businesses as they work to compete, survive and thrive.”

Existing brick-and-mortar, along with family childcare businesses, are eligible for a $10,000 grant. Existing home-based and shared commercial space businesses are eligible for $5,000. Early-stage startup businesses are eligible for $2,500.

The next application period for the second round of grants will open in the fall or winter.