CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurant and bar staff employment is increasing every month. However, employment in the food service industry remains below pre-pandemic levels.

What You Need To Know Hiring is increasing for food service industry, but the numbers remain at pre-pandemic levels



Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine closed as a restaurant in part due to challenges in hiring



The leisure and hospitality industry is facing the highest quitting rates, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Chef Tara Quinones, who owns Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, closed her restaurant last month and turned it into a catering-only business.

She said hiring and a high turnover rate played a major role in her decision.

“Lately you are hiring anyone, just a body, and you are training them, and you are willing to give a job to whomever comes, because no one is coming,” Quinones said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the last 12 months, employment in leisure and hospitality is trending up, but the industry is still short 350,000 people compared to February of 2020.

“It’s been very challenging to find someone at a rate you can afford,” Quinones said.

And when she found employees, some called out on busy days or quit.

“Two weeks later, they found something that was a dollar more, and they would leave, and they would say ‘I’m going to make a little bit more,’ and I would say, 'I’m sorry, I can’t afford that,” she said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates since 2021, the quit rate in the leisure and hospitality industry is the highest compared to other sectors.

Quinones is not letting these statistics deter her and plans to continue working catering events.

"I’m still here. I’m still cooking for the community,” Quinones said.

Quinones attributes higher food, payroll and rent prices to her switching her business model.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said while the leisure and hospitality sector is facing some challenges, higher paying industries, including financial activities have had lower quitting rates.