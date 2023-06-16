As New York State issues more and more adult-use dispensary licenses, business owners are trying to get up to speed on everything they need to do before opening their doors.

Obtaining the license is only part of the battle. Dispensary owners have to make their way through plenty of regulations.

On Friday, dispensary owners and those interested in becoming owners had the chance to get all their questions answered in one place and get some hands-on experience about the ins and outs of owning and operating a cannabis dispensary.

An official New York State Dispensary showroom was set up in Rochester on Friday for entrepreneurs who are starting their dispensary businesses to get a look at.

Anne Forkitza from Dutchie, an all-in-one cannabis compliance organization, offers visitors valuable information and tours of the showroom.

“This is our front-of-house area where the majority of the sales will happen. So what you see here are some accessories and some products that are also set up in a very compliant manner,” said Forkitza. “And then we also have our dispensary, our Dutchie point of sale software solution, and then also with your point of sale, it's really essential that it generates the compliant invoice that you need to turn into New York State every week. And so you want compliance software that does just that.”

“They’ll learn everything from how to hire people, how to procure your products, how to be legal and compliant under the laws," said Co-Founder of Bronx Community Foundation, Desmon Lewis. “People are overwhelmed right now in terms of what this industry could mean in terms of opportunity. And so what we learned is that bringing education to the community is better than making people search for it. And that's the reason why we're bringing this to Rochester, because people want to enter the market but they just don't know how to. So we're going to teach them, beginning to end, what they can do to get a retail license and successfully operate a retail business.”

Visitors responded well, saying they were thankful for the opportunity.

"I would like to do (business) in a clean, concise and compliant manner. To do that high standard testing facilities do their testing standards and practices so that I feel secure giving them my product and knowing that they will do their job as well as I have done mine," said Nicholas Boyarsky of Rochester.

“As a CUARD applicant myself, Flower City Dispensary, it's been amazing to come and see in person a compliant dispensary showroom is invaluable. I learned so much about what's going to be required and to be able to see touch and ask my questions you know right away and get them answered on-site. It's been amazing," said Britni Tantalo of Flower City Dispensary.

“People will go for these programs and these events because our region opened up and you're going to see a lot more," Jayson Tantalo of Flower City Dispensary.

“It's not easy. It's not an easy business to get into,” said Lewis. “Don't be fooled by it, but it is an opportunity that we'll never see again and you have to try for it. I'm telling everyone, from friends to family to co-workers. This is an opportunity you'll never see again. You must enter the space and find your opportunity.”

Visitors also got hands-on access to the compliant necessary software needed for employee scheduling, taxes and other business tracking information. They saw the required store signage and the security system that would be necessary.

There are various places information can be found. That includes: