COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite steady rain throughout the week, Ohio continues to face drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are roughly 11.7 million residents in Ohio. Meanwhile, the latest reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 7.7 million of those residents are living in areas of drought.

"The type of rain, the duration of rain makes a huge difference into the benefit the farmer will see to the crop in the field," Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

According to Vance, long and slow periods of rain are beneficial.

"That steady rain over a period of time, what dad might call a gentle soaker is going to give a lot more benefit than a gully washer that's going to come in and [drop] a ton of rain all in a short period of time," Vance said. "Think about the ground as a big sponge. You need the water to get to the roots of the plant out in the field, so that sponge has to have time to soak it in. If you just throw the water at it all at once, it's going to run off the field."

#Drought continues to expand and intensify across the #Midwest. Severe drought (D2) was introduced in #IL, #IN & #MN. Drought impacts include limited soil moisture/vegetation stress, low streams/surface water, risk/occurrence of fire, & increased need for water restrictions. pic.twitter.com/6tc1bLB0Ji — Molly Woloszyn (@ClimateMolly) June 15, 2023

Vance said when water runs off the field, it can lead to erosion and the loss of topsoil.

Instead, he said long, slow, steady rain is best.

"That's what the plant needs to be able to recharge its batteries and to grow," Vance said.

Last week, 70% of the state was facing drought. This week, according to the NOAS, that percentage increased by more than 20%.

If drought continues, Vance said crops may experience dieback.

"Picture an ear of corn and you have those kernels that are all the way to the end of the ear of corn, well, if it's too hot during that pollination period or you get closer to maturity, the kernels on the end of that cob will die off," Vance said. "You may not get the full productive potential of that plant because it was too dry closer to that physiological maturity."