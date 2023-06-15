ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council voted 5-3 in favor of an ordinance that aims to prohibit the placement of display tables or any form of presentation on public right of ways.

The idea was proposed by a council member due to safety concerns, however, some individuals who were against the proposal argued that it is too expansive and may cause more harm than good.

The St. Pete Tenants Union held a demonstration outside of St. Pete City Hall as citizens voiced their concerns inside council chambers.

The organization said this could have an impact on free speech if props like podiums and tables, which they use to distribute literature, are banned.

Some argued that the ban would hurt small vendors, but those with permits have a different perspective.

St. Pete Pier vendor Louis Ramos pays annually for a permit.

Since he launched his clothing and jewelry business, Land of Gaia, two years ago, more vendors without permits who are selling the same products began popping up.

He said St. Pete’s table ban ordinance would level the playing field.

“It would ensure that no one is selling similar items along Second Avenue. That was one of the concerns,” Ramos said.

Councilmember Gina Driscoll proposed the ordinance three years ago before the Pier opened.

According to Driscoll, this is a safety regulation that would clear the path for pedestrians.

William Kilgore is an organizer with the St. Pete Tenants Union and says the ordinance is too broad.

“I think the safety aspect is bogus,” he said. “They are not citing any examples of when this has caused anyone to get hurt.”

He says this will do more damage than good.

“I think it hurts people’s livelihood, like street performers. It’s going to impact the arts in St. Pete. It’s going to impact protests and free speech expression,” Kilgore said.

The issue was brought up before the council in September last year, but it was dropped after organizers with the St. Pete Tenants Union rallied against it.

The approved ordinance could take effect by the end of the month.