CHARLOTTE, N.C. — China's supply chain issues, COVID-19 restrictions and political climate are causing local businesses to pull manufacturing out of the country. This follows a global trend as big international businesses do the same.

What You Need To Know Some brands are moving manufacturing out of China and going to India and Vietnam

A Charlotte business owner says the political climate, communication issues and delays are reasons she is making the switch

Some customers are opting not to buy products made in China

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace says the trade war between China and the U.S. started a shift in the manufacturing industry in 2018.

Charlotte-based business Courtside Kids is one of many making the switch.

Owner Karly Barker started designing the boys activewear clothing brand in 2020. She found a manufacturer in China in 2021 and launched her first clothing line in 2022.

"It was a really choppy process to try and find somebody. Finally, we got somebody and it was delay, after delay, after delay," Barker said. "The driver had to be quarantined for two weeks, of the truck, to get the fabric there. And then there would be a COVID outbreak. And it was one thing after the next."

Barker says the delays, political climate and communication issues are reasons she is moving her manufacturing to Vietnam.

"Tariffs can make or break you. And duties, taxes, fees, freight, all of these ups and downs, really can cause a huge issue for your brand, especially if you're starting out," Barker said.

According to MDS Transmodal, Vietnam and India are gaining a significant share of the market at the expense of China.

Barker says some customers are asking where her clothing line is manufactured, and are opting not to buy clothes made in China. Barker says her fall collection will be manufactured out of Vietnam.