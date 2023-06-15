The Jamestown Mobile Market is back on the road for the opening day of its sixth season, to bring fresh fruits, vegetables and baked goods to those who don't have easy access to them.

First stop, the Resource Center.



"It's so exciting. And we can bring the fresh local healthy vegetables and fruits. We all eat. Everybody eats, and healthy food is so important," said Linnea Haskin, market director of Jamestown Mobile Public Market.

Prior to its arrival, the newly acquired truck left its home base at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and traveled to a number of local farms to pick up the fresh produce and bread, much of it grown right in the greenhouses and hand-picked from the fields. The market purchases much of the food at wholesale, funded in part by grants and donations.

"People that really work here on the farm have a passion to feed people and to produce a wonderful product," Sondra Johnson, a farm worker at Abers Acres, said.

There are people like Sharon Reed, who stopped by the pop-up tent to pick up some fresh produce. She says the market fills a real need in the community.

"People don't have access,” she said. “A lot of people in the city of Jamestown don't have access to fresh produce. They don't have vehicles that are reliable. So, being able to provide it to the local community is a benefit to everybody.”

That includes those, especially those, who have never had a strawberry or a spear of asparagus.

"The beauty of what we're doing is not just increasing that access for people that need it, but really educating the community on what is right outside of the city, and what grows here in Western New York," said Haskin.

From there, it was off to the Prendergast Library and then The Chautauqua Center.

In addition to that program, the crew also picks up fresh produce for its Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA program at St. Luke's, where customers buy shares of the harvest in advance.