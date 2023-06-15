DURHAM, N.C. — Business owners are concerned over a law that they fear will stem economic growth in North Carolina.

The Care for Women Children and Families Act restricts abortion in North Carolina



Business owners say it will discourage people from moving to and visiting the state

More than 200 businesses who signed the Don’t Ban Equality in NC letter feel that the Care for Women Children and Families Act, which restricts abortion, is only going to hurt them in the long run.

The owner of Blue Point Yoga in Durham says the business relies on a clientele who may choose not to settle in North Carolina because of this legislation.

“We have a transient community, and we rely on them, and so it is very concerning to me and to the studio in general that we may face economic losses that we have no control over,” said Casey Therrien, the owner of Blue Point Yoga. “It is not my business as a business owner.”

In the past few years small businesses have faced battle after battle, barely surviving before the next hurdle rolls down the pipeline. She says the pandemic is still fresh in their minds, and many businesses have yet to fully recover.

“It's like, ‘Oh, here we go again. Here is one other thing,’” Therrien said. “And being a business owner is learning all about how to be resilient, how to adapt, how to make do with what you've been given, and then how do you move forward.”

She says political choices are intrinsically linked to the economic world, and she fully expects to see impacts in her business. Blue Point Yoga has been a staple in Durham for nearly two decades, and she doesn’t want to see anything that might take it down now.

“Small businesses like mine will have a little small drop in the economic bucket, but for us, it's a huge, huge issue that we are very much aware of,” Therrien said. “I just want to do my business, and I want to be successful, and I want people to come, and I want people to be their authentic selves and show up as they are because yoga is for everybody.”