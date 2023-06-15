Walt Disney Co. chief financial officer Christine McCarthy is stepping down from her role and taking a family medical leave of absence, the company announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know Disney CFO Christine McCarthy is leaving the position



Kevin Lansberry, Disney's EVP and CFO of Parks, Experiences and Products, will serve as interim CFO, effective July 1



McCarthy's departure is the latest leadership shakeup at Disney since Bob Iger returned as CEO in November, replacing Bob Chapek

Kevin Lansberry, Disney's EVP and CFO of Parks, Experiences and Products, will serve as interim CFO, effective July 1.

Disney will conduct a "internal and external" search for a permanent CFO. McCarthy, who joined the company in 2000 as treasurer and became CFO in 2015, will continue as a strategic adviser during her leave to help with finding a long-term successor.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity Bob provided me to serve as CFO of this iconic company and am proud of the work my talented team has done to position Disney to capitalize on the business possibilities that lie ahead," McCarthy said in a statement.

McCarthy's departure is the latest leadership shakeup at Disney since Bob Iger returned as CEO in November, replacing Bob Chapek.

In a statement Thursday, Iger called McCarthy one of the "most admired financial executives" in the U.S.

"Among her many contributions to the company, one of the things I admire most about Christine is the generous mentorship she has provided to so many of her colleagues over the years, including countless women," Iger said.

Disney is currently undergoing a major restricting, which has included a strategy to cut $5.5 billion in cost. The company recently finished a third round of layoffs to meet a targeted 7,000 job cuts across its businesses.