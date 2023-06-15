In today's digital world, it seems there really is an app for just about everything you need.

The latest is a service-based app to help you tackle that chore many of us dread: laundry.

What You Need To Know Poplin is a nationwide professional laundry service in 500 cities across the U.S.

Tap the app and a laundry pro will pick-up, wash, dry, fold and return your laundry to you the very next day

It costs $1 per pound

Dirty laundry got ya down? Kimberly Sweigman can help. She picks up, unloads, washes, folds and delivers some 600 pounds of laundry a week for people who just don’t won't to do it or can’t.

She started working part time for Poplin to make some extra cash during the pandemic to cover some car repairs. Poplin is kind of like an Uber for laundry. Her part-time gig is going so well she now does it full-time.

“I really enjoy it. I really enjoy meeting my customers,” said Swiegman. “I do feel like I am doing a very valuable service to a lot of different people, busy moms, dads and just people who hate laundry in the first place. I do have some customers who are just not able to do their own laundry. I have some elderly customers. Everyone wants clean laundry and to smell good.”

It’s a very detailed and documented laundry service that she does right from her home. She records the amount of detergent she uses and exactly what kind in the app for each customer. Poplin laundry pros promise that no sock is left behind.

Poplin customers pay a dollar a pound. Swiegman says she makes about $.75 for every dollar plus tips. That's not a bad gig that’s done on her schedule.

“It’s really rewarding especially since it is something that I can do at home and still be around my family,” said Sweigman. “It’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

She takes a lot of pride in what she does. The finished product is packed like a gift.

Poplin says it has more than 150,000 customers nationwide in 48 states. Poplin welcomes new laundry pros to the team. The top 100 laundry pros make on average about $2,500 a month.