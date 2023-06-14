The next time you pass through Hancock Airport in Syracuse, you'll be able to experience some fresh, local cuisine.

Palladino Farms is bringing their fan favorite menu items to the airport, like smoked brisket, Pompey poutine, smoke house wings with the dill pickle seasoning and their award-winning beer, all of which is made with fresh ingredients grown locally.

Farmer and serial entrepreneur Dan Palladino, who also runs Heritage Hill brewery, says it's important to bring that local feel to the airport.

"I think people appreciate the fact that people can see a little bit of their hometown here at the airport,” Palladino said. “It's something new and seeing all the steps Delaware North and the Syracuse airport are taking to bring local into the airport."

This new location will take over the space formerly occupied by Middle Ages Brewing inside Terminal B.