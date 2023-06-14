The announcement that Micron would be building a massive new multi-billion dollar campus of computer chip plants in Central New York, not only impacts the Syracuse area, but the entire state and beyond. But to get this done, and done right, it will take a village, or multiple ones.

“It's a great, great opportunity for us to learn,” Clarkson Ph.D. student Ravitej Venkataswamy said of working with Micron. “We are looking very forward to collaborating with them and ask them a lot of questions how we can make this better.”

Inside a lab, Venkataswamy is working with Clarkson University professors Jihoon Seo and Alan Rossner on something we, with our eyes, simply cannot see.

“You have a lot of tiny, tiny transistors inside the wafer that are built like a skyscraper,” the student added.

It's hard to believe because you can't see it or feel it, but the seemingly smooth wafers are not actually flat at all. And for the chips to work at peak performance, they need to be. This is where Clarkson comes in.

“Well, I mean, our goal is to plan them and then to increase the yield without any scratches on them,” Seo said.

And as the testing phase begins, the lab uses a buffering machine to get the job done. It also uses what's known as slurry, almost a liquid sandpaper, to get the finishing flatness that's needed.

“So that acts like a sandpaper and that polishes it away,” Venkataswamy said.

However, when that slurry is done doing its job, it could also contain some contaminants that, when disposed of, could harm the environment. So as part of the deal with Clarkson and Micron, the goal is to figure out how to dispose of that slurry as safely as possible.

“How do we make this process more efficient? And part of inefficiencies are waste materials. So if you can minimize those, then it probably it gives you a competitive advantage down the road,” Rossner said.

And it's about the environment and business.

“If you can design it in in the beginning, it costs you less if you have to go retrofit it later,” he added.

