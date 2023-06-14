ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Federal Reserve deciding not to raise rates for the first time in more than a year, experts say now will be a great opportunity to try eliminating debts.

What You Need To Know The pause in interest rates would be beneficial for a lot of people, especially those with student loans and credit card debt, according to economist and debt solutions agencies



Economists do not believe the pause will last long, which is why they're encouraging people to handle as much debt as they can while it's implemented



In the event of the potential recession, predicted at the end of this year or early 2024 officials say Florida's economy should hold out fine

University of Central Florida economic Professor Dr. Sean Snaith says the significantly high-interest rates people are experiencing, and have been for a while, stemmed from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snaith says millions lost their jobs, and as a result, the economy shut down.

However, when things like stimulus money were distributed, all of a sudden there was a burst in spending again, reopening the economy and subsequently resulting in inflation.

Officials say the impact has sent the cost of living, and food among other things through the roof.

This is why a pause right now, would allow people to catch up or even eliminate some debts, particularly student loans and credit cards; while the opportunity lasts.

"They're going to have to keep interest rates at this new high level I think, well into 2024 because inflation, while it's coming down, it's coming down at a slower pace than it was initially. So, they still have more work to do to get inflation back to their target level," said Snaith.

Fortunately, he says he believes Florida's economy is in a good place at the moment.

Having survived the 2008-2009 recession, and the 2020 recession because of the COVID-19 shutdown, Snaith says if there happens to be a national recession, which is being predicted as a possibility by the end of this year or early next year, Florida would be in a good position to ride it out.

"Tourism is holding up fairly well so far in this economy. People continue to move to Florida and when you have more people coming into the state, that means more economic activity," said Snaith. "We're as prepared, I think as we could be to handle a potential national recession."